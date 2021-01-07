Police foils bid to smuggle arms, ammunition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) ::Riaz Shaheed Police here on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of arms and ammunition to merged district via Indus Highway, District Police Officer Javed Iqbal said.

Taking action on a tip off, a police team of Riaz Shaheed PS intercepted a suspected car near Tunnel Toll Plaza and recovered a huge cache of arms being smuggled to Miramshah, South Waziristan.

The driver of the car identified as Nasir Khan was arrested from the spot while the recovered ammunition including 3 Kalashnikov, 6 M16 rifles, 46 pistols, 6 weapon silencers, and 50 cartridges were taken into police custody, the DPO informed.

Police registered a case and further investigation was underway.