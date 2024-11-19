Police Foils Bid To Smuggle Drugs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM
JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Garhi Khairo Police here on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle drugs to Sindh.
The police spokesman said, the police on a tip-off, arrested a member of the inter-provincial drug trafficking gang, Ali Hassan and recovered hashish 18 Kgs from his possession.
The police registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.
APP/ank/378
