Open Menu

Police Foils Bid To Smuggle Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Police foils bid to smuggle drugs

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Garhi Khairo Police here on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle drugs to Sindh.

The police spokesman said, the police on a tip-off, arrested a member of the inter-provincial drug trafficking gang, Ali Hassan and recovered hashish 18 Kgs from his possession.

The police registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.

APP/ank/378

Related Topics

Sindh Police Drugs Garhi Khairo From

Recent Stories

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

28 minutes ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

53 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

2 hours ago
 Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

5 hours ago
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

13 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

14 hours ago
 Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institut ..

Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation

14 hours ago
 Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

14 hours ago
 Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate out ..

Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia

14 hours ago
 Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative m ..

Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan