Police foils bid to smuggle gutka in water tanker

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The district Keamari Police on Wednesday foiled an attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of gutka in a water tanker at the Mochko check post.

According to SSP Keamari Arif Aslam Rao, the seized gutka was being transported to Karachi from Hub in a water tanker.

He said due to the strict checking on Hub River Road by district Keamari Police, smugglers were trying new methods day by day.

A team from Mochko police station recovered four sacks of 120 kg gutka from a water tanker at the Mochko check post.

Suspects identified as Aslam and Rasheed involved in the delivery of gutka were also arrested.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.