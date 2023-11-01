Open Menu

Police Foils Bid To Smuggle Gutka In Water Tanker

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 10:08 PM

The district Keamari Police on Wednesday foiled an attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of gutka in a water tanker at the Mochko check post

According to SSP Keamari Arif Aslam Rao, the seized gutka was being transported to Karachi from Hub in a water tanker.

He said due to the strict checking on Hub River Road by district Keamari Police, smugglers were trying new methods day by day.

A team from Mochko police station recovered four sacks of 120 kg gutka from a water tanker at the Mochko check post.

Suspects identified as Aslam and Rasheed involved in the delivery of gutka were also arrested.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

