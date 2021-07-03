UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Foils Bid To Smuggle Narcotics From Nawabshah To Karachi

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 09:22 PM

Police foils bid to smuggle narcotics from Nawabshah to Karachi

The Jamshoro district police Saturday claim to have recovered heroin worth Rs 44 million by foiling a bid to smuggle the narcotics item from Nawabshah to Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Jamshoro district police Saturday claim to have recovered heroin worth Rs 44 million by foiling a bid to smuggle the narcotics item from Nawabshah to Karachi.

According to the CIA Jamshoro police, a car carrying the narcotics material was stopped on the M9 Motorway near Lunikot.

The police during the vehicle's search recovered heroin from the hidden compartments and arrested 2 suspects who were travelling in that car.

The police identified one of the suspects Attaullah Brohi.

The suspects were shifted to the CIA Center Jamshoro while a FIR would also be lodged against the suspects.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Motorway CIA Vehicle Car Nawabshah Jamshoro FIR From Million

Recent Stories

'Solar energy readily available, environment frien ..

37 seconds ago

French NGO Calls US' Attempts to Appeal Assange Ex ..

39 seconds ago

Establishment of Baba Guru Nanak University to bri ..

42 seconds ago

Tomljanovic accuses Ostapenko of 'lying' in stormy ..

6 minutes ago

Verstappen takes pole in Austria as Hamilton strug ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.