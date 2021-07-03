Police Foils Bid To Smuggle Narcotics From Nawabshah To Karachi
Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 09:22 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Jamshoro district police Saturday claim to have recovered heroin worth Rs 44 million by foiling a bid to smuggle the narcotics item from Nawabshah to Karachi.
According to the CIA Jamshoro police, a car carrying the narcotics material was stopped on the M9 Motorway near Lunikot.
The police during the vehicle's search recovered heroin from the hidden compartments and arrested 2 suspects who were travelling in that car.
The police identified one of the suspects Attaullah Brohi.
The suspects were shifted to the CIA Center Jamshoro while a FIR would also be lodged against the suspects.