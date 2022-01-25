Police foils bid to supply mainpuri, arrest accused

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :District police on Tuesday foiled a bid to supply huge quantities of mainpuri and gutka and arrested an accused.

On the directives of SSP Sujawal Syed Imdad Ali Shah,SHO Chohar Jamali police station Shahnawaz Ali Otho acting on a tip-off carried out raid near Khanto Mori protective embankment arrested an agent of inter- provincial gutka supplier gang and seized 53 bags of mainpuri weighing 1500 kg, 10,000 packets of puri gutka which were kept in hidden compartments of tractor trolley.

Police registered a case against accused under narcotics substance control act.

Meanwhile, SSP Sujawal has announced cash prizes and commendable certificates for the police team that took part in the crackdown on criminals.