Police Foils Dacoity Bid, Three Bandits Killed

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 02:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Police have foiled the dacoity bid and killed three dacoits.

According to details, a dacoity bid happened near Hatri Bypass in which three dacoits snatched Rs.18,50000 from a citizen Lal Bux at gunpoint and managed to escape however Police immediately reached the spot and an encounter occurred between police and dacoits in which one dacoit killed on the spot while his two accomplices injured and shifted to hospital but succumbed to injuries.

Identification of killed dacoits was ascertained by Imtiaz Ali Bhand and Ali Akber Junejo while identification of third dacoit was underway.

Police have also recovered snatched money from dacoits.

