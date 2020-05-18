Police foils diesel smuggling bid; one arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Police have foiled a bid of diesel smuggling and arrested an accused near Qasba Shah Jamal on Monday.

Incharge Patrolling police, Mir Haji, patrolling post inspector, Syed Mehmood Ul Hassan, and ASI Ashraf Iqbal told media persons that they have received information about some smuggling of diesel from Chowk Qureshi to Qasba Shah Jamal on which police took action.

They signaled a pick up carrying diesel to stop but the driver tried to sped away the vehicle. Police chased the pick up and rounded up the vehicle and arrested the driver identified as Nadeem ur Rahman.

The driver admitted that he was driving the pick up GTE-3834 to transport 1500 litre smuggled diesel to Qasba Shah Jamal.

Patrolling police handed over the accused to PS Shah Jamal and registered a first information report against him under sections 285/286 of PPC.