Police Foils Drug Smuggling Bid, 52 Kg Hashish,21 Kg Heroin Seized In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:05 PM

Police foils drug smuggling bid, 52 Kg Hashish,21 Kg Heroin seized in Sargodha

Police in a major operation against drug dealers seized 52 kg of hashish and 21 kg of Heroin from the arrested the accused

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Police in a major operation against drug dealers seized 52 kg of hashish and 21 kg of Heroin from the arrested the accused.

On the special instructions of DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar, the police was playing a vital role in drug prevention.

These views were expressed by SDPO Bhalwal Circle ASP Maham Khan while addressing a press conference.

She said SHO Miani Police station was received information that a large quantity of drug was being brought for sale on which police had blockade at Roshanpur Adda and stopped a car having a number AWB-185 Sindh, during search of car 52 Kg hashish and 21 Kg Heroin recovered which was hide under the seats, accused Muhammad Raheem s/o Khiyal Gul resident of district north Waziristan agency was arrested.

She said that accused was selling the drug in Faisalabad area which was foiled by timely police action. A case had been registered against the arrested accused under the provision of drug trafficking and investigations had been started, she added.

Regional Police Officer Sargodha Region Sargodha Afzal Ahmad Kausar has announced to give cash reward and appreciation certificate to SHO Miani Police Station and his team for good performance against drug dealers.

More Stories From Pakistan

