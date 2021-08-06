Police foils drug smuggling bid, two held with 80 kg narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Police foiled an attempt of drug smuggling in the province and arrested two notorious inter-province drug dealers besides recovering over 80 kilogram Hashish and Opium from their possession during a special operation launched here on Friday.

Working on a tip off, the Khangarh police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Kamran Saif launched a special operation near Chaman bypass and arrested Muhammad Kamran s/o Sher Bahadur and his brother Muhammad Adnan residents of Mardan. The police team recovered 45.510 kg Hashish and 35.340 kg Opium respectively from their possession.

The SHO Kamran Saif told that the criminals were involved in smuggling of drugs from Peshawar to Punjab from last many years. He said that crackdown against drug dealers would continue without any discrimination.