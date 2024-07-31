Open Menu

Police Foils Drug Supply Attempt, Three Dealer Nabbed

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Seetal Mari police foiled an attempt of supplying drugs in the city and arrested three drug dealers besides recovering drugs from their possession during an operation launched here on Wednesday

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, regarding eradication of drug peddling from the city, the Seetal Mari police under the supervision of SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi launching a comprehensive action against drug peddling and foiled an attempt of drug supply in the city.

The police arrested Nazir Ahmed, Muhammad Aslam and Muhamamd Hanif alias Kalia besides recovering 18 kilogram Hashish and over three kilogram Ice from their possession.

Addressing a press conference, the CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar said that zero tolerance policy was being followed against drug peddling under the vision to prevent youth from the drug addiction. He added that police officers have been directed to continue crackdown against drug peddlers on daily basis.

He maintained that police have registered 2400 cases during the current year and recovered 800 kg Hashish, 12 kg Ice and 95,000 Litre liquor. He said that stern action was being taken against the drug dealers along with other criminals under the vision of make city crime free.

