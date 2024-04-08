Open Menu

Police Foils Drug Supply Attempt, Two Dealers Nabbed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Qutabpur police have foiled an attempt of supplying drugs in the city and arrested two drug dealers including a woman during a special crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the police under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Javed Tahir Majeed, launched a special crackdown against drug peddlers to prevent drugs supply on Eid-Ul-Fiter to avoid any untoward incident. The police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Faizan Ali Raza arrested two drug dealers Saifullah and Saba Bibi.

The police recovered 24 kilogram Hashish from their possession which was going to be supplied at different areas of the district.

The police sources said that Saifullah was a resident of Bannu (Peshawar) was on the way to Multan from Peshawar to deliver Hashish. The accused used to deliver drugs to Saba Bibi of Multan and she performs the main role of giving delivery to other dealers associated with them. Police said that the whole network of drug supply chain would be arrested soon.

According to police sources, 92 drug peddlers have been arrested during the last seven days of the ongoing crackdown in which 70 kg Hashish, three kilogram Ice and others drugs have been recovered by the police.

