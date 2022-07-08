UrduPoint.com

Police Foils Drugs Smuggling Attempt, Arrested Seven

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Police foiled an attempt of drugs smuggling in South Punjab and busted an Inter-province drug dealer gang on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Police foiled an attempt of drugs smuggling in South Punjab and busted an Inter-province drug dealer gang on Friday.

According to DSP Circle Imran Rasheed, two notorious drug dealers were smuggling drugs from Balochistan to South Punjab.

The police team of City Muzaffargarh police stopped a truck and recovered 62 kilograms Hashish from different parts of the truck. The police have arrested seven dealers including Saleem Shah, Habib Ullah, Shahid Mureed, Muhammad Shahid, Abid, Dildar Hussain and Khursheed Ahmed.

The DSP added that the gang was involved in drugs smuggling and case has been registered against them.

He urged masses to inform police in case of any illegal activity around them and added that the name of informed would not be disclosed.

