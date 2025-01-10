LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) In a swift and timely operation, Dhanote police successfully thwarted the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl and arrested the suspect on the spot.

According to the police, the suspect lured the child under the pretense of selling sweets and took her away on a motorcycle.

Local people informed police helpline 15 about the suspicious activities of the suspect.

Acting on the information, the police traced and arrested the suspect, who attempted to hide in nearby fields.

An abduction case was registered against the accused, and further investigation was launched.