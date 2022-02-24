Police foils land grabbing attempt, arrests culprits with arms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Rawat Police on Thursday foiled an attempt to illegally encroach a piece of land from a local resident and arrested the group of land grabbers besides recovering weapons and ammunition, informed Rawalpindi Police spokesman.

Police have also recovered two Kalashnikovs, a pistol and a large quantity of ammunition from their possession.

The operation was conducted on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik and supervised by SP Saddar, SHO Rawat Inspector Allahyar and his team who took immediate action and arrested the accused.

The accused were identified as Faheem, Shafaqat, Rameez, Musarrat, Tauseef, Shahbaz, Gulfraz and Naeem Kayani.

CPO Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams. He said that Qabza mafia (land grabbers) would not be allowed to encroach people's property and strict action would be taken against such criminals.

CPO made it clear that it was the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

As per the direction of the prime minister, an exclusive complaint category has been created on Pakistan Citizen's Portal to facilitate people at large to lodge complaints about their lands grabbed by the mafia.

The provision of the special category will also facilitate the public to blow the whistle about the state land being encroached or grabbed by the mafia.