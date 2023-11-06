Police foils large betel nut, gutka smuggling

Surjani police station on Monday successfully foiled a large-scale smuggling operation involving betel nut and hazardous gutka

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Surjani police station on Monday successfully foiled a large-scale smuggling operation involving betel nut and hazardous gutka.

In an operation conducted in Kaneez Fatima Society, the police arrested two accused.

They seized 400 kg of betel nut in 40 bags and 100 bags of prepared gutka from the accused's vehicle.

Additionally, the police confiscated the pick-up vehicle with license plate number KW-0403 used for the smuggling. The arrested suspects are Muhammad Amjad, the smuggler, and Osama, the driver.

The accused individuals confessed that the recovered betel nut was intended for distribution to dealers involved in the production of hazardous gutka.

A case has been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigations are underway.