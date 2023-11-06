Open Menu

Police Foils Large Betel Nut, Gutka Smuggling

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Police foils large betel nut, gutka smuggling

Surjani police station on Monday successfully foiled a large-scale smuggling operation involving betel nut and hazardous gutka

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Surjani police station on Monday successfully foiled a large-scale smuggling operation involving betel nut and hazardous gutka.

In an operation conducted in Kaneez Fatima Society, the police arrested two accused.

They seized 400 kg of betel nut in 40 bags and 100 bags of prepared gutka from the accused's vehicle.

Additionally, the police confiscated the pick-up vehicle with license plate number KW-0403 used for the smuggling. The arrested suspects are Muhammad Amjad, the smuggler, and Osama, the driver.

The accused individuals confessed that the recovered betel nut was intended for distribution to dealers involved in the production of hazardous gutka.

A case has been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Vehicle From

Recent Stories

'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival in full swing at Alha ..

'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival in full swing at Alhamra

3 minutes ago
 Solangi gets additional charge of Minister for Par ..

Solangi gets additional charge of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

3 minutes ago
 Nawaz, Zardari decide to collaborate ahead of gene ..

Nawaz, Zardari decide to collaborate ahead of general elections

9 minutes ago
 PML-N wants free, fair elections: Khurram

PML-N wants free, fair elections: Khurram

9 minutes ago
 Benzema's misfiring Al Ittihad beaten in Asian Cha ..

Benzema's misfiring Al Ittihad beaten in Asian Champions League

9 minutes ago
 Ringleader of hoarding in Pirmahal arrested

Ringleader of hoarding in Pirmahal arrested

5 minutes ago
Turkish Red Crescent Delegation meets PRCS chairma ..

Turkish Red Crescent Delegation meets PRCS chairman

5 minutes ago
 Fine imposed over 4 marriage halls for violations

Fine imposed over 4 marriage halls for violations

5 minutes ago
 Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka at World Cup after Mathe ..

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka at World Cup after Mathews 'timed out' row

5 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of Tirah Operation martyrs held at ..

Funeral prayers of Tirah Operation martyrs held at Peshawar Garrison

5 minutes ago
 Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka at World Cup after Mathe ..

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka at World Cup after Mathews 'timed out' row

3 minutes ago
 Sky above Gaza turns red in deadly night of strike ..

Sky above Gaza turns red in deadly night of strikes

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan