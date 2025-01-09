Open Menu

Police Foils Livestock Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 08:15 PM

Police foils livestock theft

The Police in a successful action have foiled theft of livestock here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Police in a successful action have foiled theft of livestock here on Thursday.

A police spokesman informed that Inspector B-section Police Tahir Hussain Mughal along with Assistant Sub-Inspector Anjum Abrar Mughal and other staff acting on a tip-off reached the spot and foiled live stock theft.

When the police reached the spot in time, the accused left the cattle on the spot and escaped.

B-Section Police have registered a case of theft under relevant law on the complaint Arsalan Yousafzai.

Further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Ex-Scotland rugby captain Hogg spared jail after a ..

Ex-Scotland rugby captain Hogg spared jail after admitting he abused wife

6 minutes ago
 Clashes as crowds welcome Mozambique opposition le ..

Clashes as crowds welcome Mozambique opposition leader home from exile

4 minutes ago
 The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ..

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) alerts public against ..

5 minutes ago
 Dacoit nabbed within hours for robbing foreign nat ..

Dacoit nabbed within hours for robbing foreign national: DIG Islamabad

5 minutes ago
 Police foils livestock theft

Police foils livestock theft

5 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces final preparations for MBZ-SAT lau ..

MBRSC announces final preparations for MBZ-SAT launch

20 minutes ago
New Lebanon president says country entering 'new p ..

New Lebanon president says country entering 'new phase' after vote

5 minutes ago
 UN 'deeply concerned' at 'arbitrary detentions' in ..

UN 'deeply concerned' at 'arbitrary detentions' in Venezuela

49 seconds ago
 5th Annual Flower Exhibition 2025 being hosted by ..

5th Annual Flower Exhibition 2025 being hosted by KMC on Jan 10-12

50 seconds ago
 Livestock thieves gang busted, 2 arrested

Livestock thieves gang busted, 2 arrested

51 seconds ago
 Muhammad Saleem of Pak Navy promoted to rank of Vi ..

Muhammad Saleem of Pak Navy promoted to rank of Vice Admiral

53 seconds ago
 Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthca ..

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir stresse ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan