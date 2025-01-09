Police foils livestock theft

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Police in a successful action have foiled theft of livestock here on Thursday.

A police spokesman informed that Inspector B-section Police Tahir Hussain Mughal along with Assistant Sub-Inspector Anjum Abrar Mughal and other staff acting on a tip-off reached the spot and foiled live stock theft.

When the police reached the spot in time, the accused left the cattle on the spot and escaped.

B-Section Police have registered a case of theft under relevant law on the complaint Arsalan Yousafzai.

Further investigation is underway.