Police Foils Livestock Theft
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 08:15 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Police in a successful action have foiled theft of livestock here on Thursday.
A police spokesman informed that Inspector B-section Police Tahir Hussain Mughal along with Assistant Sub-Inspector Anjum Abrar Mughal and other staff acting on a tip-off reached the spot and foiled live stock theft.
When the police reached the spot in time, the accused left the cattle on the spot and escaped.
B-Section Police have registered a case of theft under relevant law on the complaint Arsalan Yousafzai.
Further investigation is underway.
