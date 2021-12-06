Police foils narcotics smuggling

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Monday foiled narcotics smuggling bid and seized 12 Kilogram heroin from a car in an intelligence based operation.

According to details, a team of Landikotal Police Station intercepted a suspected car near Ashkhel Khurd on Pakistan-Afghan Highway and recovered 12 Kg heroin concealed in hidden chambers which was being smuggled to other parts of the province.

Police have arrested the alleged smuggler and registered a case under anti -narcotics laws.