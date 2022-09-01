Police foils narcotics smuggling bid, arrest accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) ::Kohat police Thursday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 15 kilogram hashish from a car on Kohat-Hungu Road.

Spokesman of the police said that during checking of vehicles at Kagzai check post on Kohat-Hangu Road, 15 kilogram hashish was recovered from a car.

The contraband was hidden in fuel tank of the car.

Police also arrested smugglers identified as Imtiaz Ali and Iqrar Hussain. Case has been registered and investigation is underway.