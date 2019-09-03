UrduPoint.com
Police Foils Sabotage Bid By Arresting Three Saboteurs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:55 PM

Police foils sabotage bid by arresting three saboteurs

Police have foiled a terror bid in Muharramul Haram by arresting three saboteurs and recovering huge cahce of weapons in a raid at house in Muhammad Khawaja area here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Police have foiled a terror bid in Muharramul Haram by arresting three saboteurs and recovering huge cahce of weapons in a raid at house in Muhammad Khawaja area here on Tuesday.

According to details, District Police Officer Ihsanullah Khan on a tip off constituted special team headed by DSP Headquarters Asad Zubair Khan including DSP city Rahmatullah , SHO Safdar Mijahid Hussain and other staff.

The team raided a house and recovered explosives and improvised explosive devices.

The seized weapons include one rocket launcher, 30 motor shells, 13 fuses, three AK-47 rifles , one repeater and hunderds of rounds of cartridges.

The three arrested sabuteurs were identified as Amjad ur Rehan, Nadar and Ahsan Baddah all residents of Mohammed Khajawja area Hangu city.

DPO appreciating the performance of police said that nobody would be allowed to create law and order situation in the Holy month of Muharramul Haram.

He said that police have tighten security to ensure peace and avert any untoward incident.

