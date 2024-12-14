Open Menu

Police Foils Shifting Of More Than 200 Stolen Motorcycle Parts

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Police have foiled a bid to shift more than 200 stolen motorcycle parts to Punjab.

The Police spokesman informed here that SHO Market Inspector Munir Ahmed Abbasi along with his staff acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in his territorial jurisdiction and averted shifting of more than 200 stolen motorcycle parts were being transported from Hyderabad to Punjab by truck.

Market Police, acting in a timely manner, stopped and checked a Mazda truck number TKB-046 near Prince Ali Road Miran school street Hirabad, in which motorcycle parts were found in several cuts, on which the accused named Naeem Khan Swati Pathan and Muhammad Ali Arain, who were riding in the truck, were arrested, while during this time 2 suspects who were assisting in the transfer of the said truck managed to escape.

According to the initial investigation, the arrested suspects revealed in their statements that they bought stolen motorcycles from different areas of Hyderabad, opened them and scrapped the parts.

They sell them in Lahore, Punjab, and the accused who escaped were the owners of this business.

The Market Police recovered 61 kits of more than 200 stolen motorcycle parts such as engine parts, head, jump, brake lever, brake shoe, carburetor, and other motorcycle spare parts from the Mazda truck.

The accused further said in their statement that they have been buying stolen motorcycles for a long time, converting their parts into scrap and transporting them to Punjab for sale.

The Police registered a case against the accused.

APP/nsm

