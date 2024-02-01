Open Menu

Police Foils Smuggling Attempt Of Non-custom Paid Material

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Police foiled a smuggling attempt of non-custom paid vehicle and other material during a special operation at Ghazi Ghat police check post on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Mohiuddin, the police is ensuring tight checking at all entry and exit points of the city to prevent smuggling of non-custom paid vehicles and other material. The Ghazi Ghat police check post stopped a suspicious vehicle and checked documents. The police said that the vehicle was non-custom paid and was going to be delivered in the province.

In another raid conducted by Ghazi Ghat police check post under the supervision of Incharge Check Post Rashid Hussain, the police foiled an attempt to smuggling non-custom paid tyres, soap, dry milk and china slat.

The recovered material and vehicles was handed over to the custom department, police sources said and added that the DPO Ahmed Mohiuddin has directed to ensure strict monitoring at all entry and exit points to prevent smuggling.

