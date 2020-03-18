UrduPoint.com
Police Foils Smuggling Bid: 28 Kg Seized In Mianwali

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:59 PM

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have foiled a smuggling bid and recovered narcotics from Mianwali police limits.

Range Police said Wednesday that on the direction of DPO Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi; during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals police team of Kundian has stopped a vehicle at Fakharabad Check Post coming from Talagang.

After Checking police has recovered 27.500 Kg Hashish and 1 Kilogram Opium from different parts of the vehicle. Police have also recovered Rs. 4200 in cash and 3 Cell phones from the accused.

Police arrested three accused including Sikandar Khan, Muhammad Zaman and Maab Khan and started investigation.

