Police foils smuggling bid as 2 drug pushers held with18 kg hashish

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have foiled a drug smuggling bid and arrested two alleged drug smugglers here on Wednesday. A police spokesman said that Bhitai Nagar Police on a tip off chased a Corolla car No. AZP-750 and searched the vehicle at Jamshoro check post and recovered 18 kilograms of hashish.

Police also arrested accused Imran s/o Abdul Hameed Bhatti and Mohammad Attiqur Rehman s/o Malik Rafiq Ahmed, both residents of Lodhran district of Punjab and impounded the vehicle which was used for smuggling of contraband items from Punjab to Karachi.

Police also registered a case under section 9/C Narcotics Act against both the accused and started investigation of the case.