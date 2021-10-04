UrduPoint.com

Police Foils Smuggling Bid Of Betel Nuts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The west zone police Monday foiled smuggling bid of huge quantity of betel nuts and arrested two accused.

According to SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur, arrested accused identified as Asad and Zahid were transporting about 600kg of betel nuts in 28 sacks.

They were arrested from Manghopir area and the vehicle used for the crime was also seized by the police.

SSP Suhai Aziz Talpur said the accused were being handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

