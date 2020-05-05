UrduPoint.com
Police Foils Smuggling Bid Of Betel Nuts, Arrests 6

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 12:11 AM

The North Karachi Industrial Area Police on Monday foiled smuggling bid of 1000 kg betel nuts and arrested 6 accused involved

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The North Karachi Industrial Area Police on Monday foiled smuggling bid of 1000 kg betel nuts and arrested 6 accused involved.

According to police, accused Adnan, Muhammad Hasnain, Ikram, Muhammad Haroon, Abdul Hadi and Jamaluddin were attempting to smuggle 1000kg betel nuts in 326 bags.

Police has also taken two vehicles into custody.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

