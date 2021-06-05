UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Foils Smuggling Bid Of NCP Goods, Huge Quantity Of Betel Nuts

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 09:16 PM

Police foils smuggling bid of NCP goods, huge quantity of betel nuts

Police foiled a large-scale smuggling bid of foreign goods worth millions of rupees and betel nuts used in Gutka/Mawa

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Police foiled a large-scale smuggling bid of foreign goods worth millions of rupees and betel nuts used in Gutka/Mawa.

According to SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur, West zone police arrested four accused who were smuggling non-customs paid goods in a passenger bus / vehicle.

The police recovered 62 sacks of betel nuts weighing 1000kg, 40 rolls of cloths, seven boxes of vehicle spare parts and four radiators.

Arrested identified as Habib-ur-Rehman s/o Abdul Rehman, Rehmatullah s/o Zafaran, Qadir s/o Muhammad and Abdul Nasir s/o Abdul Zaheer used to supply non-customs paid goods to different parts of the city via passenger buses from Balochistan.

The recovered non-customs goods and bus number LXP-6813 recovered from the arrested accused were seized by the police under Section 550 while the accused were arrested under Section 54, said Suhai Aziz Talpur.

The arrested suspects and the recovered goods were being handed over to the Customs authorities for further legal action.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Vehicle Nasir From Million

Recent Stories

We seek to achieve reality initiatives to meet UAE ..

7 minutes ago

Rahm grabs US PGA Memorial lead with morning hole- ..

6 minutes ago

CM takes notice of child murder

6 minutes ago

Conceicao agrees Porto contract extension

6 minutes ago

Morocco to Begin Military Drills With NATO Countri ..

8 minutes ago

MPA inaugurates corona vaccination center

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.