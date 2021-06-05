Police foils smuggling bid of NCP goods, huge quantity of betel nuts

Police foiled a large-scale smuggling bid of foreign goods worth millions of rupees and betel nuts used in Gutka/Mawa

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Police foiled a large-scale smuggling bid of foreign goods worth millions of rupees and betel nuts used in Gutka/Mawa.

According to SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur, West zone police arrested four accused who were smuggling non-customs paid goods in a passenger bus / vehicle.

The police recovered 62 sacks of betel nuts weighing 1000kg, 40 rolls of cloths, seven boxes of vehicle spare parts and four radiators.

Arrested identified as Habib-ur-Rehman s/o Abdul Rehman, Rehmatullah s/o Zafaran, Qadir s/o Muhammad and Abdul Nasir s/o Abdul Zaheer used to supply non-customs paid goods to different parts of the city via passenger buses from Balochistan.

The recovered non-customs goods and bus number LXP-6813 recovered from the arrested accused were seized by the police under Section 550 while the accused were arrested under Section 54, said Suhai Aziz Talpur.

The arrested suspects and the recovered goods were being handed over to the Customs authorities for further legal action.