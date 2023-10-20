Police foils smuggling bid of Rs 49.4m through hundi, two accused held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Police have foiled the smuggling bid of Rs 49.4 million through 'Hundi' and arrested two accused.

SHO Sadar police Muhammad Yunus said that a police raided at Taunsa bypass and stopped a car coming from Multan road from which Rs 49.4 million cash was recovered during checking.

According to initial interrogation, the suspects Zahid Ali s/o Liaqat Ali and Tariq Masood s/o Fazal Hussain were smuggling the hundi amount to Shahsadar Deen DG Khan.

Police launched further legal action against the accused.

District Police Officer Ahmad Mohiyuddin said that the seizing of such a large money was a big raid of DG Khan police.

The checking of vehicles was going on at entry and exit points under the directions of the Inspector General of Police Punjab and tightened noose against smugglers and criminal elements.

The seized amount would be deposited into the national exchequer, he concluded.