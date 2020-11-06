UrduPoint.com
Police Foils Smuggling Bid, Seized 71 Kg Charas

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Police foils smuggling bid, seized 71 kg Charas

Police, during intelligence based operation, on Friday foiled drug smuggling bid and seized 71 Kilogram Charas worth millions of rupees

HANGU , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Police, during intelligence based operation, on Friday foiled drug smuggling bid and seized 71 Kilogram Charas worth millions of rupees.

Superintendent Police ( SP) Tehsil Tall, Asad Zabir Khan, addressing a press conference, said that SHO Doaba Police Station, Mujahid Hussain along with his team acting on a tip-off intercepted a truck coming from Kurram district at Mamun Khora police check post and recovered high quality of Charas concealed skillfully in hidden chambers of truck.

The seized drugs were being smuggled from Kurram tribal district to Punjab via Kohat and Peshawar.

Police said arrested drug smuggler is resident of Lahore and member of inter-provincial smugglers network.

Police have registered a case against smuggler at Doaba police station.

