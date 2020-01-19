Police foils smuggling bid; weapons, narcotics seized

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Police on Sunday have foiled a smuggling bid and arrested four accused and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police spokesman said that during checking on entrance and exit routes of the district on the direction of DPO Sargodha Ammara Ather the Phularwan, the police team headed by SHO have stopped a suspected vehicle bearing registration number LHE-4952 at Salam Chowk and recovered weapon including two kalashnikovs, one rifle 223 bore, one gun of 12 bore, two pistols of 30 bore and number of bullets from the secret places of the vehicle.

Police have arrested an accused Abid Tariq s/o Tariq Mehmood of Mujahid colony Lahore.

While Urban Area and Factory Area police teams have arrested three accused including Omar s/o Ejaz, Raza Khan s/o Shamsher Khan and Moazzam Khan s/o Ramzan and recovered 3008 gram Hashish and 1120 grams Heroin from them.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.