Police Foils Smuggling Of Dry Milk Worth Rs 50 Mln
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 10:50 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Patrolling police foiled the smuggling of dry milk bids and seized non-customs-paid dry milk worth Rs 50 million here on Saturday.
According to a police spokesman, patrolling police stopped two trailers near Riazabad Adda Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed and seized 3500 bags of non-customs-paid dry milk worth Rs 50 million.
The dry milk was being shifted to Multan from Quetta.
The trailer drivers managed to escape from there.
Patrolling police handed over the smuggled milk to customs officials.
Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police registered the case and started searching for the accused.
