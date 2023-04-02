Police foils smuggling of hashish

KOHAT, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) ::District Police foiled an attempt to smuggle 9600 grams of hashish to southern district, said police on Sunday.

SHO Usterzai police station Saifullah Khan and his team recovered hashish from a suspected motor car at Marai check post and the smuggler was arrested.

The alleged smuggler had cleverly hidden 9,600 grams of hashish in secret compartments in the bumper of the motor car.

A case has been registered against the drug smuggler Qeemat Khan resident of Dhand Kalay Orakzai.