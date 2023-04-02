UrduPoint.com

Police Foils Smuggling Of Hashish

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Police foils smuggling of hashish

KOHAT, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) ::District Police foiled an attempt to smuggle 9600 grams of hashish to southern district, said police on Sunday.

SHO Usterzai police station Saifullah Khan and his team recovered hashish from a suspected motor car at Marai check post and the smuggler was arrested.

The alleged smuggler had cleverly hidden 9,600 grams of hashish in secret compartments in the bumper of the motor car.

A case has been registered against the drug smuggler Qeemat Khan resident of Dhand Kalay Orakzai.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Car Sunday Post From

Recent Stories

Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

20 minutes ago
 Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

5 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.