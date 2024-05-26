Open Menu

Police Foils Smuggling Of Non Custom Paid Cigarettes, Seizes Goods

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Police foils smuggling of non custom paid cigarettes, seizes goods

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The police foiled an attempt to smuggle various brands of non-custom-paid cigarettes worth lac of rupees and seized goods.

According to details, on the directions of DPO Syed Ali, effective patrolling was underway across the district to prevent smuggling.

In-charge Check Post Ghazi Ghat police, Farooq Ahmed Chatta, along with his team, thwarted the attempt to smuggle non-custom-paid cigarettes.

After taking legal action, the smuggled goods were handed over to customs officials.

He stated that the non-custom-paid foreign brand cigarettes were being illegally smuggled to other cities of the country.

He added that those involved in smuggling non-custom-paid goods will be dealt with iron hands.

Related Topics

Police Ghat Ghazi Post

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

19 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

20 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

20 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

21 hours ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

21 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

22 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

22 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

23 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan