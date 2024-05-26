Police foils smuggling of non custom paid cigarettes, seizes goods

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The police foiled an attempt to smuggle various brands of non-custom-paid cigarettes worth lac of rupees and seized goods.

According to details, on the directions of DPO Syed Ali, effective patrolling was underway across the district to prevent smuggling.

In-charge Check Post Ghazi Ghat police, Farooq Ahmed Chatta, along with his team, thwarted the attempt to smuggle non-custom-paid cigarettes.

After taking legal action, the smuggled goods were handed over to customs officials.

He stated that the non-custom-paid foreign brand cigarettes were being illegally smuggled to other cities of the country.

He added that those involved in smuggling non-custom-paid goods will be dealt with iron hands.