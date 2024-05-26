Police Foils Smuggling Of Non Custom Paid Cigarettes, Seizes Goods
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The police foiled an attempt to smuggle various brands of non-custom-paid cigarettes worth lac of rupees and seized goods.
According to details, on the directions of DPO Syed Ali, effective patrolling was underway across the district to prevent smuggling.
In-charge Check Post Ghazi Ghat police, Farooq Ahmed Chatta, along with his team, thwarted the attempt to smuggle non-custom-paid cigarettes.
After taking legal action, the smuggled goods were handed over to customs officials.
He stated that the non-custom-paid foreign brand cigarettes were being illegally smuggled to other cities of the country.
He added that those involved in smuggling non-custom-paid goods will be dealt with iron hands.
