UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Foils Suicide Attempt Of 13 People

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:00 PM

Police foils suicide attempt of 13 people

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday foiled suicide attempt of 13 people belonging to same family who tried to kill themselves by sprinkling petrol over them.

SHO of police station Sher Sultan said the accused Shehzad, resident of Moza Inayat Pur, a suburban town of Sher Sultan, had a longtime dispute with his in-laws following unidentified reasons.

He had approached the police to book his in-laws with First Investigation Report (FIR) which was denied by the authority.

Later, in a fit of desperation, the man assembled all of family members including brothers, sisters and cousins outside his home to hold suicide which police succeeded to foil by taking up timely action.

Separate cases of suicide attempt were registered against Shehzad and his other family members.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Police Station Suicide Man Same FIR Family All

Recent Stories

All schools will be back to regular from March 1: ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 64 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

44 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s leaders dare to dream

2 hours ago

Spain wants to increase current €3bn FDI in UAE: ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 February 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.