Police foils suicide attempt of 13 people

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday foiled suicide attempt of 13 people belonging to same family who tried to kill themselves by sprinkling petrol over them.

SHO of police station Sher Sultan said the accused Shehzad, resident of Moza Inayat Pur, a suburban town of Sher Sultan, had a longtime dispute with his in-laws following unidentified reasons.

He had approached the police to book his in-laws with First Investigation Report (FIR) which was denied by the authority.

Later, in a fit of desperation, the man assembled all of family members including brothers, sisters and cousins outside his home to hold suicide which police succeeded to foil by taking up timely action.

Separate cases of suicide attempt were registered against Shehzad and his other family members.