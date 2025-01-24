Open Menu

Police Foils Supply Of Gutka, One Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) In a successful operation, the Airport Police Station, Sukkur on Friday has arrested a suspect involved in the sale of narcotics, foiling a major attempt to supply gutka and Indian beetle nuts.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, who has been leading the charge against social evils in the region.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Airport Police Station, Ahmed Ali Shar, receiving a tip-off about the suspect's activities, leading to a successful raid near the Lakkar Police Picket.

The suspect, Shoaib Ahmed Kharrani Baloch, was arrested along with his car, which was found to be loaded with 25 bags of gutka and chhalia, containing 1265 packets.

Three accomplices managed to escape during the raid. A case has been registered against the arrested suspect under the Gutka Act.

SSP Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, commended the police team for their excellent work in cracking down on social evils.

