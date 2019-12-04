UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Foils Terror Bid, Arrests Bomber Woman With Accomplices

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 09:43 PM

Police foils terror bid, arrests bomber woman with accomplices

The Capital City Police here Wednesday foiled a terror bid by arresting an Afghan bomber woman and seizing massive explosive material near Haji Camp bus stand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Capital City Police here Wednesday foiled a terror bid by arresting an Afghan bomber woman and seizing massive explosive material near Haji Camp bus stand.

Superintendent City Police City Mohammad Shoaib in a press conference held at Gulbahar Police Station informed that intelligence based operation was conducted after receiving information about terror attack.

He said that bomber woman failed to pursue her nefarious designs due to high alert in Peshawar. She admitted involvement of three other accomplices in terror planning.

Later, police conducted raid in University Town and arrested four terrorists identified by bomber woman. All the arrested were Afghan nationals and intended to bomb any public place at Lahore, informed SP City.

Related Topics

Lahore Attack Afghanistan Peshawar Police Police Station Alert Women All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment complet ..

31 minutes ago

Customs World inks MoU with Indonesia to roll out ..

31 minutes ago

SEDD, US Consulate-General discuss Intellectual Pr ..

46 minutes ago

Egypt to host AEEDC Education Cairo next week

1 hour ago

555,000 quake-hit Albanians benefiting from UAE&#0 ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre opens registratio ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.