Police foils terror bid, arrests bomber woman with accomplices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Capital City Police here Wednesday foiled a terror bid by arresting an Afghan bomber woman and seizing massive explosive material near Haji Camp bus stand.

Superintendent City Police City Mohammad Shoaib in a press conference held at Gulbahar Police Station informed that intelligence based operation was conducted after receiving information about terror attack.

He said that bomber woman failed to pursue her nefarious designs due to high alert in Peshawar. She admitted involvement of three other accomplices in terror planning.

Later, police conducted raid in University Town and arrested four terrorists identified by bomber woman. All the arrested were Afghan nationals and intended to bomb any public place at Lahore, informed SP City.