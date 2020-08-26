UrduPoint.com
Police Foils Terrorism Bid Ahead Of Ashura

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 04:00 PM

Police foils terrorism bid ahead of Ashura

Shabqadar police has foiled a major terror plan by arresting three suspected terrorists of an outlawed organization during an intelligence-based operation here Wednesday

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Shabqadar police has foiled a major terror plan by arresting three suspected terrorists of an outlawed organization during an intelligence-based operation here Wednesday.

The police seized explosive materials, two IEDs and three hand-grenades on identification of the terrorists after being taken into custody.

The police said they were planning to carry out a number of terror attacks on the occasion of Ashura.

According to police, one of the apprehended terrorists was a facilitator of a hardcore terrorist commander and had met with him several times in Afghanistan.

The police said the terrorists had prepared a suicide bomber for targeting Khawajawas police station.

Besides, they were also planning to storm a police mobile of Saro Kalay and Shabqaddar police station.

The police said that arrested terrorists were also involved in extortion and target killing incidents.

Three Afgan SIM jackets were also recovered from possession of the terrorists. The police said that in 2014 this group had killed Majeeth Singh when he denied to pay extortion money.

The police handed over the arrested terrorists to the CTD for further investigation.

