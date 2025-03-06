Open Menu

Police Foils Truck Robbery

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 11:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Hyderabad police foiled an attempt to rob a truck, but the criminals managed to flee.

A spokesperson for the district police informed on Thursday that a driver from a private transport company informed Hatri Police about an attempted robbery.

The driver stated that some unidentified robbers, armed with weapons, were trying to rob a six-wheeler truck.

Acting on the information, the Hatri Police used the truck's tracker to trace the criminals. However, when the police arrived, the suspects abandoned the truck and fled the scene.

The police have registered a case of the incident on the complaint of the driver Khalid Latif Bhatti, and efforts were underway to apprehend the culprits.

