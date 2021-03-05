Police foils weapons smuggling bid, 48,500 cartridges seize

TANK, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) ::Police Friday foiled weapons smuggling bid and seized 48,500 cartridges being transported from South Waziristan to other parts of the province.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Iqbal Baloch said all entry and exit points of the district sealed after receiving information regarding smuggling of weapons.

During checking of vehicles on Sadgai Check Post a suspected vehicle number DIK-5434 was intercepted and recovered one rifle, 48,500 cartridges of various bore.

Police also arrested an alleged smuggler identified as Arifullah a resident of Lakki Marwat and impounded vehicle used in a smuggling bid.

Police registered a case and investigation was in progress.