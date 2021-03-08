UrduPoint.com
Police Foils Weapons Smuggling Bid, Seize 39,000 Cartridges

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Police foils weapons smuggling bid, seize 39,000 cartridges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Monday foiled weapons smuggling bid and seized 39,000 cartridges being transported to Punjab.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt, Waqar Ahmed said during checking of vehicles on Arbab Tapo Check Post in the jurisdiction of Badah Bair police station, a suspected vehicle No.

1179 was intercepted. Police recovered 39000 cartridges of various bore from the secrets compartment of the vehicle.

Police also arrested an alleged smuggler identified as Adnan a resident of Swabi and also impounded a vehicle used in a smuggling bid. Police registered cases started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

