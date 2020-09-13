Police foils weapons smuggling bid , two arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Police in its ongoing operations against criminals and anti-social elements on Sunday foiled weapons smuggling bid and arrested two smugglers.

According to details, Matani Police Station foiled smuggling of 27 rifles, 54 magazines and hundreds of cartridges and arrested two accused.

Similarly , Agha Mirjani Police Station arrested a mother and daughter who had stole Rs 2 million from a house and fled away.

Gulbahar Police Station raided a gambling den and arrested several gamblers along with stake money.