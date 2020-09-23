UrduPoint.com
Police Foils Weapons Smuggling Bid,two Smugglers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 01:54 PM

Police on Wednesday carried out intelligence based operation at Dara Adam Khel and foiled weapons smuggling bid from Peshawar to Punjab

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday carried out intelligence based operation at Dara Adam Khel and foiled weapons smuggling bid from Peshawar to Punjab.

District Police Officer ( DPO) Javed Iqbal said that the operation was carried out near Akhorwal checkpost at Indus Highway.

The weapons seized from vehicle include three Kalashnikovs, one repeater, one rifle, five pistols, 18 chargers, hundreds of cartridges, three telescopes and 4 laser guns.

The arrested smugglers Liaqat Ali and Amjad Khan belong to Matni Peshawar.

A case has been registered against the arrested smugglers at Dara Adamkhel police station.

