Police, Food Dept Confiscate Smuggled Wheat & Flour

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 10:16 PM

The Rawalpindi Police and and Food Department on Wednesday held joint operations and foiled a smuggling attempt of made through trucks loaded with wheat and flour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 )

During the joint operation, the Police and Food Department confiscated some 2,970 bags of flour and 1,180 bags of wheat and arrested five truck drivers, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson in a news release.

In separate raids, the Naseerabad police recovered 2,800 bags of flour and 1,180 bags of wheat from 4 truck drivers and arrested suspects including Bakhtaj, Qadeer, Rafaqat and Nasir.

During the operation, Wah Cantt police recovered 170 bags of flour from truck driver Rehman.

On the occasion, SP Pothohar Rana Abdul Wahab said action would be taken against those who were involved in transfer of illegal wheat and flour.

