Police for best investigation in honour killing incidents: SSP Operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Kashif Aftab Abbasi on Sunday said that honor killing was a heinous crime and police always tried ensuring no leniency for the accused during the investigation.

Talking to journalists after arresting an accused involved in honour killing here, he said that police also tried to prosecute the accused of honor killing successfully.

He said that city police have also setup women desks to help the women in distress.

He said that our culture places great importance in honoring women, even women using their religious and legal rights.