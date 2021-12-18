Police for ensuring security to general public during LG Polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) ::An important meeting was held under the Chairmanship of District Police Officer Sohail Khalid for holding peaceful and transparent local body elections here on Saturday.

Spokesman of Kohat police informed that the meeting was attended by SP Investigation, all circle SDPOs, SHOs and in-charges of polling stations.

He said, Kohat Police has completed all security arrangements for the peaceful elections.

Police are conducting security arrangements at 487 polling stations, he said, adding, fool-proof security arrangements have been made in district Kohat well before the Local Government election. According to SOPs of Kohat Polling Stations, sweeping will be ensured by Bomb Disposal Squad to ensure a peaceful election process in Kohat.