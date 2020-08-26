UrduPoint.com
Police For Maintaining Law & Order During Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:57 PM

Police for maintaining law & order during Muharram

To maintain law & order situation and to create a sense of security among the people, the police held a flag march in Dera Ismail Khan here on Wednesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :To maintain law & order situation and to create a sense of security among the people, the police held a flag march in Dera Ismail Khan here on Wednesday.

District administration, police department and Pakistan Army took part in the march.

The flag march passed through Circular Road and various bazaars of the city and ended at DPO office Dera.

District Police Officer Dera Hafiz Wahid Mahmood said that district police was always vigilant and alert for the protection of life and property of the people.

Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer were also present during the flag march.

The officers also reviewed the security arrangements on the routes of Imambargahs, Majalis and processions and issued instructions to the concerned officers on the spot.

