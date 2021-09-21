UrduPoint.com

Police Force Asked To Change Attitude For Immediate Redressal Of Citizens' Problems

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday said that protection of life and property of people, building trust between public and police, recruitment on merit, transparency in transfers postings, upgrading the investigation system and impartial accountability were significant components of his policy

He directed the police force to change its attitudes and work for immediate redressal of citizens' problems with true spirit.

He reiterated that change in general image of police through trust building between public and police was the need of hour, adding that no effort should be spared for provision of best service delivery and justice to the aggrieved with effective use of modern technology.

The IGP issued the instructions in his policy message to all offices and officials posted in all field formations of Punjab police.

Rao Sardar said the main task of police was to maintain law and order by helping the oppressed, adding that supervisory officers should spend maximum time in the field to control crime and improve the police image.

He said, "I am convinced to everyone's self respect, so it will not be tolerated for any officer or official to insult or misbehave with citizens and their seniors and juniors, adding that strict departmental action would be taken against them for such misconduct".

The IGP said, suspension or transfer was not a punishment for those who either lack interest in resolving problems of citizens or hurt their self-esteem so such persons would be no longer part of the department.

He vowed that steps would be taken to enhance the professional capabilities and efficiency ofthe force. Moreover, modern policing software would be utilized for the change at police station level.

