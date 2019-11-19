Police force committed to security of masses: Superintendent of Police (SP)

Superintendent of Police (SP) Illyas Hussain on Tuesday said the district police was committed to protecting lives and property of citizens

ASTORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Illyas Hussain on Tuesday said the district police was committed to protecting lives and property of citizens.

Addressing the policemen in Police Line, the police officer said the district police was valiant force and had always faced challenges bravely, defeating anti-social elements.

He said that police had been instructed to check all the entrance and exit points of Astore and keep eye on suspected elements to ensure durable peace in the area.

He urged the police to keep close liaison with the citizen whose property and life would be protected at all costs and no negligence would be tolerated on this front.

He said no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands, adding strict action would be taken against those who were found involved in criminal activities.

He also appealed people to cooperate with police to promote brotherhood, tolerance and religious harmony for ensuring durable peace in the district.