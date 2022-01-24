UrduPoint.com

Police Forcibly Shut Down Businesses In Parts Of Hyderabad On PPP's Rally

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 02:08 PM

Police forcibly shut down businesses in parts of Hyderabad on PPP's rally

The business community and daily wage earners have appealed the federal government to take action against the police and administration for forcibly closing down their businesses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The business community and daily wage earners have appealed the Federal government to take action against the police and administration for forcibly closing down their businesses.

In their joint statement on Monday, police contingents, deployed for security purpose forcibly closed dawn their business outlets before arrival of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in farmers' rally announced by Pakistan People's Party.

They closed down all the shops and businesses at Fateh Chowk, Hali Road, Auto Bhan Road, Badin Stand, Old Sabzi Mandi Chowk, Latifabad Units No 7 and 11 and Muhammadi Chowk areas, they told and added, the closure of businesses on the occasion of a political rally by the Sindh government has upset daily wage earners who have appealed to the federal government to take action against the police and administration for forcibly closing down their businesses.

