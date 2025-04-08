Police Form JIT To Probe Targeted Killing Of Religious Scholar
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A joint investigation team (JIT) has been formed by Peshawar Police to probe the targeted killing of a religious scholar in the Pishtakhara area.
The JIT, established under the directive of CCPO Qasim Khan, includes senior officials such as the SSP Investigation, SP Cantt, and officers from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).
According to police on Tuesday, the incident resulted in the martyrdom of Maulana Ejaz and left Maulana Shahidullah injured. A case has been registered under anti-terrorism laws at the CTD police station.
Investigators recovered 30-bore bullet casings from the crime scene. Initial findings confirm that it was a targeted attack. The CTD teams are actively investigating, and CCTV footage from various locations is being examined.
Police said that the unidentified attackers were on a motorcycle. The incident occurred late last night, when unknown assailants opened fire on the clerics within the jurisdiction of Pishtakhara police station, killing one and injuring the other.
Authorities are continuing their efforts to trace and apprehend the culprits.
APP/vak
