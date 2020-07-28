UrduPoint.com
Police Formulate Special Security Plan For Eid-ul-Adha

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) ::Under the supervision of District Police Officer Swabi, police on Tuesday formulated a special security plan for a peaceful Eid-ul-Adha by deploying more than 500 police personnel to maintain law and order.

According to police, four SDPOs, 77 sub-inspectors, up to 350 police personnel, 6 lady constables and all SHOs would perform duties on Eid. For ensuring foolproof security, 500 police personnel have been deployed across the district while quick response in every circle consisting of elite police commandos to make the monitoring process of SDPOs effective.

Squads have been formed for ensuring a comprehensive security plan to maintain law and order in the district on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Additional police personnel, including women police personnel, have been deployed at public places.

Effective security and surveillance measures have been taken in the city and the services of white-clad Special Branch and DSB personnel have also been procured while bomb disposal squad and others have been deployed.

A team of security personnel have also been assigned to monitor markets, cattle markets, places of worship, fruit and vegetable markets and crowded public places.

In addition, additional checkpoints have been set up on entrances and exits of the city and major highways. The search for all persons entering the city and their belongings is being ensured. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Quick Response Squads have been formed in every circle of police equipped with modern communication systems and automatic weapons in highways and markets across the district.

They will be on patrol day and night and will be on duty 24 hours and will also act as first responders in case of any emergency. A special traffic plan has been issued to maintain the flow of traffic in the city and traffic points have been issued.

The working hours of traffic wardens have also been extended. District Police Officer Swabi has directed all Circle SDPOs and SHOs of police stations to increase police patrols and checks within their jurisdiction.

